Managing director of Harehills restaurant slapped with huge fine after rubbish left on street
The former managing director of a restaurant in Harehills has been slapped with a huge fine - after the business failed to dispose of its waste left out on the street.
Nasir Nabi, of Ashwell Road, Bradford was ordered to pay £5,000 at Huddersfield Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to four waste offences in relation to Cha, Cha Chai restaurant - situated on Roundhay Road, Leeds.
An investigation by officers of Leeds City Council’s environment action team found that no appropriate containers had been installed to dispose of waste before the business opened.
No licence had been secured to ensure any rubbish could be transported and disposed of in a suitable way, the court heard.
This contributed to rubbish being left on the public footpath on more than one occasion.
When containers were installed, the court heard, they were also left unlocked.
A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: "The council will use all powers at its disposal to tackle irresponsible behaviour and waste crime.
"This includes using a team of dedicated enforcement officers to investigate any incidents.
"If necessary, the council will always seek to take further action regarding any issues of concern."