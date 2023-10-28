Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Mama Mia Leeds: Much-loved Chapel Allerton pizzeria founded almost 50 years ago is put up for sale

A much-loved Italian takeaway in Leeds has been put up for sale.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 28th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
Mama Mia in Chapel Allerton, which is listed as temporarily closed on Google, was founded in 1977. The pizzeria is now listed on Rightmove for an asking price of £35,000, due to the owner struggling to find the time to manage the business.

Located in Harrogate Road, the premises has recently been refurbished and boasts a visible shop front with a customer order counter area and some seating. Table seating is also permitted on the outside pavement.

Behind the counter area is a well-equipped catering kitchen, with high volume pizza ovens with extraction ducting and a full range of commercial quality cooking equipment. The site also has two food preparation rooms, a staff changing room and basement.

Italian takeaway Mama Mia in Chapel Allerton is up for sale (Photo by National World)Italian takeaway Mama Mia in Chapel Allerton is up for sale (Photo by National World)
Italian takeaway Mama Mia in Chapel Allerton is up for sale (Photo by National World)

The listing says: “The business is entirely staff run at present, as the owner has other business interests and finds it difficult to dedicate the time required to focus on managing the business.

"There are five years remaining on the current six year lease and the rent is very reasonable for a premises of this size and in this location. Under focused, dedicated and ambitious new ownership, this business will quickly reach historic levels of trade and prove to be hugely successful and very profitable.”

