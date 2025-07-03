Malton & Norton’s aim to be first circular towns in North Yorkshire gain momentum

Circular Malton & Norton CIC has launched two exciting initiatives as its ambitious vision to become the first circular economy market town in the UK gains momentum.

A new printed and digital map and directory highlights the incredible sustainability initiatives offered by many local businesses and groups across the town. Secondly, a new prominent high street circular hub has opened, incorporating a shop and a studio, where people can be inspired as they explore the vast array of circular actions they can take as their first step.

The towns are the first in North Yorkshire to set this aspiring circular goal and the organisation’s vision is for the towns to be as firmly on the map for sustainability as Malton is already for food. Circular economies inspire people and businesses to rethink materials and waste. Done smartly this saves money as well as energy and emissions. Circular Malton & Norton CIC’s approach is to make it easy and fun for people to get involved starting with reusing, repurposing and upcycling – keeping materials out of landfill and in circulation for as long as possible.

Amongst the many innovative sustainable businesses and places already firmly on the map are the 100% natural and plastic-free skincare and household products by Cosy Cottage, the butcher’s shop Food 2 Remember, whose meat is all sourced from within 10 miles, two delightful refill shops, Scoops and the natural health shop The Beecham Weigh and Cathy Coe Sewing who encourages fabric reuse through clothing alterations and redesigns.

Marnie Jean Boutique, Ryedale Remakes x2 and Sue Jefferson, Co-Founder and Director of Circular Malton & Norton CIC. These businsses are all part of the Circular Hub.

A large-scale version of the new map features on the wall of the Circular Hub at 23 Wheelgate in Malton where the team will talk to visitors about the different shops and groups and where to find them, including within the North York Moors National Park. The map is also online together with plans for a wider directory enabling people to search for a sustainable option for their everyday needs. The CIC is calling for other local businesses to contact them to share their sustainability actions so they can be included in the directory. A limited-edition leaflet is available capturing the beautifully hand illustrated map with information and links to sustainable based activities, for people to keep and return to again and again.

The new circular hub on the high street is both a shop and a studio with dedicated space inspiring people to become hands-on themselves. It’s home to Ryedale Remakes, selling charming and uniquely upcycled gifts and furniture that tell stories of their previous lives whilst avoiding materials going to waste, and Marnie Jean’s Boutique’s beautiful pre-loved clothing, jewellery and accessories. Coming soon will be the opportunity to adopt rescued teddy bears with their unique story written by a local author. A dedicated creative studio space sees volunteers working on current and commissioned upcycling projects and will soon host workshops, repair cafes and fun events for people to immerse themselves in more circular choices and learn new skills.

The map and hub initiatives aim to make it fun and easy for people of all ages to discover what’s already going on in the towns, make sustainable choices and so together make a difference.

Sue Jefferson, Co-Founder and Director of Malton & Norton CIC says: “We have a bold and exciting vision for the towns to thrive by becoming circular and for people in Malton and Norton to be proud of the benefits it creates – for themselves, their town and the planet. We’re proud to have launched these important first initiatives and are working on many more exciting opportunities to take sustainability in the town from strength to strength.”

Georgia Tiffany, Community Engagement Officer at the North York Moors National Park Authority, says: "It's a pleasure that through the Local Business Tourism Contribution we’ve been able to support an initiative that champions a more thoughtful and regenerative approach to how we use our resources, one that aims to reduce waste and minimise harm to the environment. This map not only encourages a more sustainable visitor experience but also contributes meaningfully to the local economy."

Clara Challoner Walker, founder of Cosy Cottage says:"Malton's always been a town of makers but in recent years local independent businesses such as ours are pushing to work more sustainably and responsibly. This initiative celebrates our efforts and puts Malton and Norton on the map as the home of forward-thinking producers with hearts that are doing business differently for the good of all. We hope that it will encourage residents and visitors to shop more with small businesses, not just for the high-quality goods and services we offer, but to benefit the area's economy, our community and the environment."