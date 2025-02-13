Malton car retailer team celebrates national award win

A car retailer in Malton has been crowned the winner of a prestigious national award.

The fleet team at Ray Chapman Motors Malton, on York Road, took home gold in the ‘dealership’ category at this year’s Fleet Procure Awards.

Hosted annually by e-procurement, stock and order management software specialist Fleet Procure Ltd, the awards aim to recognise excellence throughout the automotive industry – from leasing companies and brokers to dealers and vehicle manufacturers.

Ray Chapman Motors Malton was shortlisted from hundreds of multi-franchise supplying dealerships across the country. The team was then announced as the overall winner at a special ceremony in London on Thursday 23 January.

The Ray Chapman Motors Malton team celebrating their award win

The ‘dealership’ category recognises franchised dealers who show an outstanding level of sales and aftersales support to their fleet customers, while understanding the challenges they face as a business and providing solutions accordingly.

Nicki Oldershaw-Glenn, Corporate Sales Manager at Ray Chapman Motors Malton, said: “I’m so proud of the Ray Chapman fleet team for winning in the Fleet Procure Awards, competing against hundreds of multi-franchise dealerships to secure this fantastic outcome at the awards evening.

“To be voted for and nominated from so many worthy competitors was a testament to our experienced and dedicated team of fleet supply experts.

“I would like to thank everyone for all their efforts. It’s an amazing achievement!”

For further information about Ray Chapman Motors Malton, call 01653 693751 or visit www.raychapmanmotors.co.uk