Malton business to be opened by winner of The Apprentice

A new business in Malton is set to open in the North Yorkshire market town.

Quick Fix @ Home is a brand-new kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and homewares showroom, and will open its doors at 10am on Saturday 19th July 2025.

The new business will be opened by Joseph Valente, who is a winner of BBC’s The Apprentice.

The showrooms, located at Malton Retail Park, will showcase kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, offering the full service, from design to installation, including flooring, soft furnishings, tiles, paints, accessories, lighting and more.

Jospeh Valente

The site also incorporates its sister business, Quick Fix, offering property owners, landlords and business owners a complete building repairs and renovations service for Malton, York and North Yorkshire.

A Quick Fix @ Home spokesperson said: “At both Quick Fix @ Home and Quick Fix, we have a dedicated, time-served, professional team who can offer everything under one roof.

“The showroom will showcase all aspects of kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms including boilers, showers, soft furnishings, designer paints, tiles, lighting and more.

“Quick Fix @ Home is the one stop interiors business, from design to installation.

“We have teamed up with some of the best suppliers in the UK and we have used over a dozen local businesses to help set up the business.

“The showrooms offer free parking and our opening weekend gives customers the chance to experience a truly innovative way to decorate their home.”

Quick Fix @ Home is located at Units 1 to 3, Malton Enterprise Park, 3 Cherry Farm Close, Malton, YO17 6AB