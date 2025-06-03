Making trays while the sun shines

Leeds-based LVF Packaging says the warm and sunny start to spring has had a significant impact on its production levels and turnover – with supermarket customers increasing the amount of thermoformed meat trays needed whenever the forecast for the weekend suggests BBQ weather is on the way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Coates, business development director of LVF Packaging, said: “The retail packaging business is definitely seasonal, but unlike Christmas and Easter, when the requirements are very much set in stone throughout, the Spring and Summer markets can be influenced directly by the great British weather!”

“Wet weather or a chilly forecast provides a base level for the volume of orders we receive; but as soon as the clouds roll, the sun shines and the shorts come out then we get calls and e-mails asking for more trays and packs for pretty much anything that can be chucked on the BBQ.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the shift in volumes isn’t minimal either. One of LVF’s biggest customers was won when they were let down by a supplier before a forecast sunny Bank Holiday surge and with less than 48hrs notice, they manufactured and delivered on time over 500k burger trays.

LVF Packaging's business development director, Dan Coates

“Things aren’t always that extreme, but the fact we can do it when asked, stands us in exceptionally good stead with current customers and possible news ones when order volume suddenly increase,” explained Dan. “It is worth noting that we are now the sole burger tray supplier for the customer who needed those half a million trays in a hurry.”

LVF Packaging’s flexibility when it comes to big, short notice jobs and suddenly increased volume demands comes from a programme of investment that has seen it spend heavily on new production lines in recent years – all of which can be used with any of its current tooling. The shopfloor currently boasts five Kiefel KMD Speedformers, a Siropack padding line and an Illig RV53.

“We have manufacturing facilities on a par with some of the massive packaging businesses,” continued Dan. “But unlike them we’re a small, family-owned business and so if we’re asked for a quick turnaround, high volume job we can say yes or no straightaway; rather than the request getting lost in red tape or buried at the bottom of a management meeting agenda.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our ethos has always been that we’re big enough to cope and small enough to care and I’m sure the vast majority of our customers would agree that is exactly what we deliver.”

The sunny spring has been great for Leeds packaging company, LVF Packaging

And the speed of turnaround on jobs doesn’t start and end with increased volume for existing customers or new ones with packaging requirements that can be made using existing tools. LVF can design, develop and manufacture new tooling and get products to customers within six weeks of initial enquiry.

“People want a quick turnaround on jobs and we can do exactly that,” added Dan. “And what’s more, all of it is done in-house; meaning quality control is exceptional from start to finish.”

To find out more about LVF Packaging, visit www.lvfpackaging.com.