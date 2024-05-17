Major expansion for start-up: Yorkshire Gen Z founded window cleaning business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following rapid growth across the region, Yorkshire business Preen + Clean – which is disrupting the traditional window cleaning industry – plans to take its innovative approach across the Pennines and launch its services to Greater Manchester residents this Spring.

Founded in 2018, Preen + Clean is a family run, professional window cleaning business based in Normanton, Yorkshire. In just six years, it has built a customer base of over 12,500 residents in Yorkshire, delivering five-star Trustpilot services, from window cleaning to fascia, soffit and gutter cleaning.

The company’s success is down to it disrupting the traditional window cleaning industry; applying cutting edge technology to address common customer frustrations such as limited payment options, while also focusing on sustainability, using environmentally friendly practices that minimise its carbon footprint.

This approach is driven by the Gen Z founders, brothers Brandon and Rhys Lacey who were inspired by some of the world’s leading tech companies such as Uber and Airbnb which took on and disrupted established markets, when founding the business.

From Spring 2024, Preen + Clean will now roll out into areas including Burnley, Blackburn, Rochdale Bury, Oldham East and West, Manchester East and West, Bolton and Salford, with a view to serving 5,000 new customers in the region by 2025.

With a team of highly skilled professionals equipped with state-of-the-art tools and eco-friendly cleaning solutions, such as its one-of-a-kind pure hot water cleaning system, the company has set new standards for quality and efficiency in the industry.

Brandon Lacey, CEO at Preen + Clean, says, “We started the business after identifying an untapped opportunity to innovate in the window cleaning sector. People are understandably fed up with never knowing if or when their window cleaner might turn up, or not having the right amount of cash to hand. We realised that we could solve these problems by integrating technology into everything we do, putting customers at the heart of our business and disrupting the market as we go.

“After a successful launch on our home turf, we’re thrilled to be expanding into a new region this Spring. We have ambitious growth plans for the future, and this expansion represents a significant milestone for us.”