Luxford Burgers is making their debut on the Leeds delivery scene this week as they launch their “dark kitchen”.

From Friday (June 23), the Edinburgh based burger kitchen will serve their “blockbuster” burgers themed around famous cinema classics such as Pulp Fiction (2x aged scotch steak patties, crispy smoked streaky bacon and Luxford rarebit).

Other film classics include The Shining (black Cajun-spiced pulled jackfruit, smashed avocado, vegan cheese, sriracha and homemade sweet potato crisps) and Fight Club (crispy garlic chicken thigh, vintage cheddar, mango salsa beer-candied bacon bits and club dressing).

Luxford Burgers will be available for delivery in Leeds from this Friday. (Photo: Luxford Burgers)

Announcing their Leeds launch, a spokesperson said: “Making their start out of a shipping container, evolving the concept of the ‘dark kitchen’, Luxford Burgers very quickly gained popularity throughout the City of Edinburgh based on flavour alone.

“Breaking through a cult following into UK delivery mainstays over the past few years, each burger on the menu promises a unique experience sure to be sampled over, and over again.

“Just like their namesakes, nothing on a Luxford menu is quite like the other. Now hitting the Leeds delivery scene, we will soon get to join the club, and enjoy a smattering of ambitious culinary creations, with excellently complimentary side dish offerings.”

A “dark kitchen”, sometimes known as a "cloud kitchen" or "ghost kitchen" is a restaurant that serves delivery-only food, and does not have a venue. Dark kitchens usually appear on delivery apps like Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat.

The dark kitchen is serving burgers inspired by film classics such as Fight Club and Pulp Fiction. (Photo: Luxford Burgers)