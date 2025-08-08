The event saw 22 teams participate, representing nearly 40 industry partners, all coming together for a day of friendly competition and fundraising. Lovell extends its heartfelt thanks to every company involved, their participation and generosity made this exceptional result possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recent charity golf day hosted by Lovell at Wakefield Golf Club raised over £9,000 through support and donations for Leeds Hospital Charity. The funds will directly benefit Leeds Hospitals Charity’s campaign to develop a specialist MND centre in Leeds, named in honour of rugby legend Rob Burrow.

Companies supporting the day included:

O'Donnells Civil Engineering, Randstad, Niemen Architects, Symphony Group, JLP Scaffolding, Woodhouse Plastering; Bell Electrical, Dudleys, Daniel Owen Building Recruitment, Designer Contracts, Logical Plumbing & Heating, C R Plumbing, Albion Search, Brick Bond, Howarth Timber, Speedy Hire, Donaldson Timber, Plasmor, , Shakespeare Martineau, Daikin, Taylor Maxwell, Till & Whitehead, Plant Hire UK, Kenny Waste, Civils Lintels and Vaillant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lovell raises over £9,000 at its annual charity golf day to support Leeds Hospital Charity

Lovell announced the partnership with The Rob Burrow Centre, in collaboration with Leeds Hospitals Charity, in March 2024 as part of a two‑year charity partnership running until January 2026. The centre will bring together all MND services under one roof in Leeds, providing specialist care, research facilities, holistic therapies and family‑support services in a purpose-built environment

Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, said:

“We are humbled by the generosity shown by our partners at the golf day. Coming together to support this cause is a privilege. We’re helping bring Rob's vision of comprehensive MND care to life across Leeds.”

With existing internal and community fundraising efforts having already raised several thousand pounds in support of the centre, the £9k from the golf day adds significantly to the ongoing momentum. The original fundraising goal was achieved in December 2024, enabling construction to proceed rapidly with the opening planned for later this year. Any funds now raised continue to support other areas of MND care, with the charity most recently announcing funding for two early diagnosis research projects.

Lovell looks forward to building on this success with further fundraising events before the partnership concludes in 2026. To find out more about Leeds Hospital Charity, visit here.

​