Lovell Homes officially break ground on Skelmanthorpe development

Lovell Homes proudly announces the commencement of construction at their highly anticipated Garrett Grove, Skelmanthorpe development, with the local cabinet member for housing, Cllr Moses Crook, gracing the groundbreaking ceremony.

The new development, which sits on the outskirts of Huddersfield, will comprise 46 three and four-bedroom new homes, with the first new homeowners set to move in later this year.

Drawing inspiration from Skelmanthorpe's rich textile heritage, the Garrett Grove development pays homage to the iconic Garrett buildings that once stood majestically at the historic junction of Cumberworth Road and Huddersfield Road, affectionately known as The Triangle. This locale served as the birthplace of the village's pioneering textile mill, a testament to the industrious spirit of its community.

Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, said:

Lovell team and local housing cabinet member, Cllr Moses Clark break ground.

“Skelmanthorpe is a lovely area with a rich history, thanks to the town’s long-standing links to the textile industry. The iconic Garrett buildings have become an important symbol of Skelmanthorpe’s heritage, and in naming the new development after them, we wanted to celebrate that. Garrett Grove is set to be a fantastic location, and we look forward to welcoming our first homeowners in due course.”

Works on the new site will bring significant investment and jobs to the local community across various roles.

Robert added:

“Garrett Grove will be a wonderful new community, offering property seekers a wide choice of house types and purchasing options. We’re passionate about delivering quality homes that meet buyers' growing and diverse housing needs in all the areas we build in, and Garrett Grove is no exception. In the heart of West Yorkshire, it offers buyers great countryside views and links into Huddersfield and Wakefield.”

Skelmanthorpe's local cabinet member for housing, Cllr Moses Crook, echoed Robert’s sentiment, explaining:

"We are always keen to see developments that provide much-needed housing solutions for the people of Kirklees. As Skelmanthorpe continues to flourish, the introduction of Garrett Grove marks further progress in the community's growth.”