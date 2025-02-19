Lovell appoints new Sales Director to drive regional growth

Lovell, a leading provider of new homes, has announced the appointment of Miranda Parry as its new Sales Director for the region. This strategic move reflects the developer's commitment to strengthening its market presence and delivering exceptional home-buying experiences across the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miranda brings more than 20 years of experience in the housing sector, having previously worked with Avant Homes and Persimmon. She has steadily progressed from a Sales Advisor to her current role as Sales Director, demonstrating a strong track record in sales leadership and customer engagement.

Based between Durham and Sunderland, she is well-positioned to drive the developer’s regional growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her new role, Miranda will lead the regional sales team, enhance customer service strategies, and drive forward the company’s ambitious expansion plans. A key focus will be supporting first-time buyers, families, and investors in finding high-quality, sustainable homes that meet their needs.

Miranda Parry, new Sales Director at Lovell for the region

Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, said: “We are excited to welcome Miranda to the Lovell team. With her expertise and leadership, we are confident that our regional sales strategy will go from strength to strength, further solidifying Lovell’s reputation as a trusted homebuilder.”

Commenting on her appointment, Miranda said: “I am thrilled to be joining Lovell at such an exciting time. Moving into a new region presents fresh challenges and opportunities, and I’m eager to bring my experience to the team to drive growth and continue Lovell’s mission of delivering high-quality homes. I look forward to working closely with our customers and stakeholders to create thriving communities.”

Lovell continues to be at the forefront of the housing industry, delivering high-quality, sustainable homes and fostering strong communities. The appointment of Miranda marks another step in the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation.