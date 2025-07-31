Lovell appoints new Regional Sales Director to drive regional growth
Having begun her career as a Sales Management Trainee at Keepmoat, Jasmine steadily advanced to become Yorkshire East Sales Manager. She then moved to Gleeson as Regional Sales Director, where she played a key role in restructuring the East Yorkshire Sales team. Her leadership strengthened an already solid foundation, driving performance and growth.
Now, Jasmine brings this wealth of experience to Lovell, drawn by the company’s proactive approach to internal development and its strong commitment to inclusivity and equality. Her strategic insight and hands-on leadership are set to make a valuable impact from day one. She explains:
“Lovell is focused on nurturing home-grown talent, and its open-minded culture really resonated with me and made it a natural next step for me.”
As she steps into her new role, her immediate priorities include supporting the team in driving and delivering strong sales results, with a particular emphasis on marketing and early-stage development planning. Her leadership style has been shaped by early mentorship under a people-focused Sales Director, a lesson she carries with her today.
“I believe in putting the team first, creating a structure where individuals can grow, develop, and be the very best version of themselves.”
Jasmine brings both strategic insight and hands-on experience to Lovell. Her focus is on fostering a customer-first mindset while continuing to strengthen the regional presence.
R obert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, explained: “We’re thrilled to have such a dynamic leader join the team in Yorkshire. Jasmine’s deep experience, people-first approach, and proven success in transforming sales teams will be instrumental as we continue to grow and connect with communities across the region."