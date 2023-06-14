The new shop is the first Pets at Home store in the country to be unveiled in the new brand identity.

The new Pets at Home pet care centre in Bristall, Leeds opened on Wednesday, and the Yorkshire Evening Post was there to witness the grand opening.

The shop and hospital has undergone significant investment to refurbish the entire store with a new Pet Grooming centre and a 1,800 sq ft extension of the award-winning animal hospital, Vets for Pets.

See some photos from inside the new store along with some of the first customers to receive care in the new practice and facilities:

1 . Opening of Pets at Home Leeds Birstall The new Pets at Home in Birstall opened its doors on Wednesday. Photo Sales

2 . Opening of Pets at Home Leeds Birstall Yorkshire Evening Post was present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Photo Sales

3 . Opening of Pets at Home Leeds Birstall The staff is ready to help customers with whatever pet-related they need. Photo Sales

4 . Opening of Pets at Home Leeds Birstall The Leeds Birstall pet care centre on Spring Ram Retail Park has undergone significant investment to refurbish the entire store, with a new customer experience throughout including in its Pets Grooming centre, as well as a major extension of the Vets for Pets practice within the store. Photo Sales