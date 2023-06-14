Pets at Home Birstall: First look inside the new Leeds Pet Care centre after large refurbishment
The new shop is the first Pets at Home store in the country to be unveiled in the new brand identity.
The new Pets at Home pet care centre in Bristall, Leeds opened on Wednesday, and the Yorkshire Evening Post was there to witness the grand opening.
The shop and hospital has undergone significant investment to refurbish the entire store with a new Pet Grooming centre and a 1,800 sq ft extension of the award-winning animal hospital, Vets for Pets.
See some photos from inside the new store along with some of the first customers to receive care in the new practice and facilities: