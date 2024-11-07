Local luxury hotel saves £500K in energy costs and meets 2024 sustainability target early

Grantley Hall, a Yorkshire-based five-star luxury hotel has met its 2024 sustainability target ahead of schedule whilst achieving an energy procurement saving of £500,000 in the process.

Representing a third of the hotel’s total energy spend, Grantley Hall, located in Ripon, was able to secure significant savings through strategic on-site energy generation and enhanced energy monitoring.

With the UK Government target for net-zero by 2050 firmly in place, Grantley Hall has implemented a robust energy strategy in partnership with commercial energy and sustainability consultancy Advantage Utilities, which has already delivered exceptional results.

Having consulted with the sustainability experts, Grantley Hall set to work implementing a new data-driven energy management platform. By tracking and optimising energy usage more closely, the luxury hotel was able to maintain greater control over energy consumption, further reducing energy waste. An on-site audit identified further opportunities to improve equipment efficiency and foster positive behavioural changes among the staff.

A cornerstone of Grantley Hall’s new sustainability strategy was the installation of a 32kW solar array on the hotel’s roof, undertaken in collaboration with renewable energy specialists Engenera. Expected to generate 34,010 kWh of energy annually, the solar array will also deliver carbon savings of 9,431kg CO₂ each year over its 25-year lifespan. To ensure that the guest experience was not disrupted, most of the Solar PV installation work took place during quieter months. Grantley Hall maintained its highly-regarded standards of luxury and only placed solar panels in non-visible areas.

Thanks to their partnership with Advantage Utilities, Grantley Hall’s move towards a more sustainable operation was completed ahead of schedule whilst ensuring compliance with all regulatory standards in accordance with Phase 3 of the Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS) and Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR).

Tim Ross, Commercial Director at Advantage Utilities, added: “Grantley Hall’s success demonstrates the value of a comprehensive sustainability strategy. Covering on-site generation, as well as strategic energy management, this project has yielded substantial financial savings and environmental benefits. We’re confident that the solutions provided will continue to generate procurement savings, as well as supporting the venue’s long-term commitment to achieving net-zero.”

For more information on the installation, visit www.advantageutilities.com/hotel-solar-panel-installation