Local homebuilder raises £2,150 for cancer charity with 5k challenge

Eight members of the Land and Technical teams from Barratt Developments Yorkshire West came together to each accumulate five kilometres a day for five days. The team managed to raise an incredible £1,075, which will be matched by Barratt’s Group Charity Committee, taking the final total to £2,150 raised for the charity.

The team worked hard to complete five kilometre walks, runs, and cycles each day for five days, racking up an impressive 200 kilometres between them. A popular route for the team was around Morley, starting and finishing at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West’s Head Office at Raynham House. Development consultancy, Space Partnerships also supported the team as their food sponsor for the challenge.

The money raised will support Candlelighters in giving crucial care and support to families affected by childhood cancer. Last year marked Barratt Developments Yorkshire West’s longstanding five-year partnership with the charity, raising an impressive £58,325 in that time.

Speaking about the challenge, Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, comments: “We’re extremely proud of our Land and Technical teams for taking part in another fundraising activity for Candlelighters.

“Taking part in runs, walks, and cycles of this length can be challenging, especially five days in a row. Sticking to that commitment, especially during the recent stormy weather, is commendable.

“Our partnership with Candlelighters is incredibly important to us, and we’re so pleased to have kicked off the year with another fundraising activity for them.”

Iain Blackwood Hobbs, Partnerships Executive at Candlelighters, said: “Barratt Developments Yorkshire West has been so committed to the Candlelighters' cause throughout our partnership with them, and we’re so pleased to see them complete another fundraising challenge for us.

“£2,150 for Candlelighters will go a long way to provide practical, emotional, and financial support to so many families in Yorkshire who are affected by childhood cancer. We would like to thank Barratt Developments Yorkshire West for their continued support over the last five years, and we look forward to continuing our partnership throughout 2024.”