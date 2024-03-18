Local funeral directors offers sparkling cars in support of Sue Ryder Wheatfields
Leeds-based Wormalds Funeral Directors are set to host a charity car wash event aimed at raising funds for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice.
The car wash will take place just outside the funeral director’s premises on Haigh Wood Road, Cookridge on Friday, March 22, from 10 am to 4 pm.
Ahead of the event Wormalds Business Leader, James Mahony said:
“We're truly excited about the upcoming charity car wash, an opportunity for us to rally the community and raise some all-important funds for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice.
“We invite anyone in the local area to come along, support a great cause and get their car washed by our professional team at Wormalds. Fingers crossed the English weather stays dry for us!”
All proceeds from the car wash will be donated to Sue Ryder, Wheatfields Hospice, supporting their invaluable services and commitment to enhancing the quality of life for individuals with life-limiting conditions.
Wormalds Funeral Directors extend a warm invitation to their charity car wash. The suggested donation is £5 per car.