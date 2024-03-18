Local funeral directors offers sparkling cars in support of Sue Ryder Wheatfields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds-based Wormalds Funeral Directors are set to host a charity car wash event aimed at raising funds for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice.

The car wash will take place just outside the funeral director’s premises on Haigh Wood Road, Cookridge on Friday, March 22, from 10 am to 4 pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the event Wormalds Business Leader, James Mahony said:

Funeral Arranger Amanda and Funeral Director Andy outside Wormalds Funeral Directors

“We're truly excited about the upcoming charity car wash, an opportunity for us to rally the community and raise some all-important funds for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice.

“We invite anyone in the local area to come along, support a great cause and get their car washed by our professional team at Wormalds. Fingers crossed the English weather stays dry for us!”

All proceeds from the car wash will be donated to Sue Ryder, Wheatfields Hospice, supporting their invaluable services and commitment to enhancing the quality of life for individuals with life-limiting conditions.