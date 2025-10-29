Local Firm To Host Popular Village Drive Thru to Collect Presents for Children

Chris Jackson and Sam Broughton

RJC Plant Services Ltd, the local waste collection firm based in Church Fenton, has announced the return of its much-loved festive fundraiser to collect presents for children in need as part of the Mission Christmas appeal.

On Sunday, 30th November 2025, the company will once again bring the community together with the RJC Jolly Drive-Thru, a heart-warming event designed to collect gift donations and spread festive cheer. Following the success of previous years, RJC aims to surpass its record total of over two tonnes of donated presents.

This year’s procession will start in Cawood at 4.30pm, stopping outside the Castle before continuing to Church Fenton in time for the village Christmas light switch-on at 5.45pm. Along the way, Santa, his elves, and the RJC team will be collecting donations of new, unwrapped gifts for children aged from birth to 18 years old, helping to ensure that no child goes without a present this Christmas.

Zena Jackson, Company Secretary at RJC, said: “Each year, we’re blown away by the kindness and generosity of our local community.

"Times remain tough for many families, but together we can make a real difference. The Mission Christmas appeal is a wonderful cause, and we’re proud to do our part, with plenty of festive fun along the way! We can’t wait to see everyone lining the streets, joining in the Christmas spirit, and helping us spread smiles across Yorkshire.”

RJC Plant Services has gained a reputation for their commitment to community and charity work. From creating their own charity calendar for Melanoma UK last year, to the numerous Random Acts of Kindness given out to individuals, the purchase of a village defibrillator and sponsoring local sports team, the company’s dedication to giving back remains stronger than ever.

Donations for the present campaign can also be dropped off at RJC Plant Services’ Church Fenton base in the weeks leading up to the event. All gifts collected will be delivered directly to the Mission Christmas HQ to be distributed to children across North and West Yorkshire.

For more information on the fundraiser and how to get involved, visit www.rjcplantservices.com