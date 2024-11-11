Local firm to host charity drive thru to support children this Christmas

RJC Plant Services Ltd, the local waste collection firm based in Church Fenton, has announced the return of its festive fundraiser drive thru to collect presents for local children in need as part of the Mission Christmas appeal.

On Friday, 1st December, the company will once again bring the community together with the RJC Jolly Drive-Thru, a festive event designed to collect gift donations and spread holiday cheer. This year, RJC aims to surpass last year’s impressive total of over 2 tonnes of present donations and have even more trucks decorated with festive lights. The drive-thru will take place at the Church Fenton light switch-on, where the team will be on hand to accept donations and help brighten the holidays for children across North and West Yorkshire.

The drive-thru will begin in Saxton at 4.15pm before driving through Barkston and heading to Church Fenton at 4.55pm.

Zena Jackson, Company Secretary at RJC, shared her enthusiasm for the event, saying, “Lots of families are facing challenges this year, and we want to ensure as many children as possible wake up with a present to open on Christmas Day. The Mission Christmas appeal is a fantastic campaign, and we’re proud to support it with the help of our incredible local community. With Santa, elves, and plenty of festive cheer, we’re looking forward to seeing everyone join us to make this a memorable event.”

L-R John, Martin and Chris - RJC Plant Services

The drive-thru event follows RJC’s recent recognition as a finalist in the 2024 Yorkshire Post Business Awards for its charity work, underscoring the company’s commitment to making a difference in the community. The firm released a naked charity calendar in September in aid of Melanoma UK and they have become well known for their Random Acts of Kindness to individuals and charities throughout the year.

The Mission Christmas appeal accepts new, unwrapped gifts for children from birth to 18 years old. RJC’s collection drive on 1st December will deliver these donations directly to Mission Christmas HQ.

The company is also accepting donations to its Church Fenton base in the lead up to the day.

For more information on the fundraiser and how to get involved, visit www.rjcplantservices.com