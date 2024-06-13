Local businesswoman wins ‘Franchisee of the Year’ award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading baby and child swim school Puddle Ducks, has announced the owner of its Wakefield, Barnsley, Sheffield and South Leeds franchise, as its ‘Franchisee of the Year’.

The award was presented to Faye Burrell at the Puddle Ducks annual conference, held at the prestigious De Vere Cranage Estate in Cheshire. It recognises Faye’s outstanding performance in running the swim school and commitment to Puddle Ducks over the last fifteen years.

In that time, Faye has gone above and beyond for her team and the children she teaches, ensuring all children feel welcome and are offered equal opportunities at her classes.

The ‘Franchisee of the Year’ award was presented to Faye by Puddle Ducks Co-Founder and Managing Director Jo Stone, who commented: “Faye is a shining example in our network, embodying the ambition and desire to achieve her goals. She is constantly looking for new ways to support children through their swimming journeys while growing her business – and we are proud to call her our Franchisee of the Year!”

Faye Burrell, winner of Puddle Ducks’ ‘Franchisee of the Year’ Award.

Jo added: “Though she is not one to sing her own praises, she has actively supported the rest of the network and this year, has expanded her territory and is even in the process of buying a new one!”

Faye commented: "I am absolutely thrilled to have won this award and couldn't have achieved it without my fantastic team! I am incredibly proud of their commitment to delivering the best learning experience for our babies and children. We are passionate about helping every child develop a lifelong love for swimming safely and are dedicated to making this a reality for as many youngsters as possible”.

Faye continued: “Each day, I am surrounded by amazing individuals in a supportive network, and I want to thank our little swimmers and their families for their continued support and loyalty. I am excited about the future of my business, with the recent expansions I have made, I can't wait to welcome many new families through our doors!"

Puddle Ducks is the only national swim school that offers classes from bump through to 10 years of age and all of our teachers are STA qualified. Teachers focus on developing independent swimming in a nurturing environment with individually tailored activities to suit all abilities.