Local businesswoman launches virtual assistant franchise hub to support growing businesses and SMEs across York

Heather Walker, a dedicated professional with a diverse background in education and administration is set to embark on an exciting new venture as she launches her own virtual assistant (VA) franchise under Alchemy VA this month.

Heather, a longtime resident of the village of Melbourne, just outside York, is excited to use her extensive skills to provide a wide range of services to local businesses in York and beyond, including resource management, proofreading, travel bookings, meeting organisation, social media scheduling, and much more.

Heather’s transition to virtual assistance came from a desire to align her skills with a more flexible career. "The VA industry offers everything I’ve been looking for - autonomy, a variety of tasks, and the ability to work from home while still making a positive impact on businesses. Joining Alchemy VA was a natural fit for me; the family-run ethos and team-based structure offered the support and camaraderie I wanted in my journey to self-employment."

Heather’s VA business aims to deliver flexibility and high-quality administrative support to businesses with the ultimate goal of making life easier for her clients and she is excited to bring her organisational skills, attention to detail and passion for helping others to York’s business community.

Whether assisting with complex scheduling or streamlining project management, Heather brings a wealth of experience to the role and is perfectly placed to support sole traders and small to medium-sized businesses across a range of industries. Heather adds, “I’m committed to ensuring my new clients receive personalised, dedicated support.”

Suzy Sanders, Founder and Franchisor of Alchemy VA, said: “In an era defined by evolving work patterns, the demand for virtual assistants is surging and we’re continuing to see a steady increase in our business support services which may reflect the growing need to reduce costs and find an alternative to traditional employment. Heather is one of three new franchisees joining Alchemy VA in recent months, underscoring a broader movement toward self-employment and franchise opportunities.”

For more information on Alchemy VA – their services or future franchise opportunities – visit www.alchemyva.co.uk or email Heather at [email protected]