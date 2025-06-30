Local bedmaker dreams big – and wins big

From humble beginnings on Huddersfield Road to standing shoulder to shoulder with the region’s top businesses at the Accu Stadium, Kelcol Bed Company has proven that a good night’s sleep isn’t the only thing they do well. This proud family-run business, established in 1979, has built its reputation on traditional craftsmanship, bespoke design, and a dedication to quality over quantity.

Kelcol specialises in handcrafted mattresses, bed bases, and headboards, all produced using time-honoured skills and shipped across the UK on a daily basis. Their focus on high-quality materials and expert workmanship has made them a trusted name in homes nationwide.

In line with their commitment to inclusivity, Kelcol has recently expanded their range of medical beds—offering designs that blend essential functionality with a modern, non-medical look. This thoughtful innovation ensures that customers can enjoy comfort, dignity, and style without compromise.

Their dedication hasn't gone unnoticed. Kelcol was recently nominated for the prestigious “Business of the Year” award and celebrated with fellow nominees at Huddersfield’s Accu Stadium. Among fierce competition, the company proudly took home third place—an impressive achievement that highlights their continued growth and community impact.

Family Run Business

“We’re absolutely thrilled and could not have done it with the strong team behind us, their skill set and dedication towards Kelcol shines through in the quality of their craftsmanship” said Amy - the Managing Director. “As a family-run business, this recognition means the world to us. We’ve always believed in doing things properly, focusing on quality and the personal touch.”

As Kelcol looks to the future, it remains firmly rooted in the values that have guided it for over four decades—craftsmanship, quality, and care. From Mirfield to homes across the nation, Kelcol continues to help the UK sleep better, one bed at a time.