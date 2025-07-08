Local Barratt Homes site managers named as best in the country for quality

Three site managers from Barratt Homes Yorkshire East have won a top national award for the quality of the homes they are building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jay Kerman at Mortimer Park in Driffield, Gary Barker at The Sands in Bridlington and Dean Oades at Lancaster Gardens near Doncaster have all won these prestigious awards, marking them amongst the best in the country. Now in its 45th year, the awards are widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry, showcasing the highest standard of building homes.

In total Barratt Redrow site managers have scooped up 115 Pride in the Job Quality Awards, which is more than any other housebuilder, making this the 21st consecutive year in doing so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pride in the Job Quality Awards rate site managers against key criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail. The awards celebrate the vital role that site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on-time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

Jay Kerman at Mortimer Park in Driffield

Every site manager who is registered with the NHBC, the industry’s leading warranty provider for new homes, is automatically entered into the awards, with just 450 winners being selected from a field of 8,200 sites, representing the top 5% of UK site managers.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director from Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, said: “I am incredibly proud that three of our Site Managers have been recognised by the NHBC, who thoroughly deserve the recognition. These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager, and demonstrates our long-term commitment to looking after our customers. It is also extremely pleasing that Barratt Redrow has again won more of these awards than any other housebuilder for the 21st consecutive year. We look forward to continuing to uphold these high standards across all of our developments.”

For more information on Barratt Homes’ developments. please visit: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/east-riding-of-yorkshire/

For more information on David Wilson Homes’ developments, please visit: https://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/east-riding-of-yorkshire/