Local advocacy charity appoints new Chief Executive

Leeds-based Advocacy charity The Advonet Group, which specialises in supporting people in marginalised groups to take full part in society, today announces the appointment of a new Chief Executive.

Angela Ellis, who works for Good Things Foundation in Sheffield, will take over from the incumbent Chief Executive in September. She comes to the charity with a wealth of experience in the voluntary and health and social care sectors.

Bringing about change

Angela Ellis, new Chief Executive of The Advonet Group

Ms Ellis, who has experience of working in the charity sector in Leeds, spoke fondly about her new role.

“I started my career as a care assistant for people with a learning disability. Since then I've worked in many different settings. I've seen great examples of brilliant support and services, but also far too many examples of the impact on people's lives when there is poor care and too many restrictions in place. And I know how vital advocacy in all its forms can be to bring about change for individuals and broader provision.”

Major successes

In the past decade, The Advonet Group have won awards for some of their work, not least its’ thriving Autism AIM service. They have supported thousands of people in Leeds from disadvantaged groups to get their voices heard and rights upheld through their advocacy work.

Projects working with adults with learning disabilities have been set up, helping to promote their rights, while their Leep1 and Café Leep services have and continue to provide opportunities to build skills for employment.

Peter Gruen, Chair of The Advonet Group, spoke highly of Philip Bramson, our outgoing Chief Executive. “What a pleasure and honour it has been to work hand in hand with Philip since I joined as Chair in 2018! We will miss Philip. However, he leaves with our huge thanks and very best wishes for the future.”