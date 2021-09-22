Lloyds Bank branch on Horsforth Town Street to close

The branch on 38 Town Street, LS18 4RJ is to close on September 21, 2021.

A spokesperson from The National Federation of SubPostmasters said "this will doubtless be disappointing to Lloyds customers in Leeds".

However, the spokesperson said alternative banking provision is available to local residents at post office branches nearby.

The nearest post offices to the closing Lloyds bank, Leeds, Horsforth branch are:

Horsforth PO, 12 Town Street Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 4RJ

Broadgate Lane PO, 77-79 Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 5DU

Hawksworth Estate PO, 60A Lea Farm Road, Leeds LS5 3PH

Each of these branches offers banking services - including deposits, free cash withdrawals and balance checks, as well as offering face-to-face access to government services, bill payment, foreign currency, travel insurance and postal services.

There are currently 2,000 free-to-use ATMs installed across the UK post office network also, the spokesperson said.

Their statement said: "Post offices are proving vital to retaining people’s and business’s access to cash as the banks continue to desert the high street in order to cut costs and increase their profits.

"Every post office plays a vital role within the heart of the local community.