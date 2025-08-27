Plans have been submitted to renovate a town centre pub which celebrates Pontefract’s historic connection with liquorice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals include a major refit of the ground and first floors at the Liquorice Bush, on Market Place.

The Grade-II listed building is situated in a conservation area, dates back to the late 1700s and is considered to have “high architectural value”, according to a report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A heritage statement submitted to Wakefield Council on behalf of Valiant Pub Company said: “The Liquorice Bush pub in Pontefract is a traditional British pub with a name that reflects the town’s history of liquorice cultivation and confectionery.

The Liquorice Bush pub, on Market Place, Pontefract. Image: Concept IDL

“Pontefract’s history with liquorice dates back centuries, with the town becoming renowned for its cultivation and production of the sweet treat, particularly the Pontefract cake.”

It is believed monks first introduced liquorice to the area, with the plant thriving in fertile soil and a favourable climate.

The statement adds: “Over time, liquorice became a staple in Pontefract, transforming from a medicinal remedy to a popular confectionery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pontefract has a long-standing connection with liquorice, with the Dunhill family famously growing and processing it, possibly as early as the 1720s.

“The pub’s current name celebrates this heritage.”

Plans include a full redecoration throughout the pub, installing a commercial kitchen, new flooring and relocation of seating areas.

Other changes include installing a log burner, replacing fire doors and upgrading toilet areas.

The document adds: “The general form and character of the pub will not be affected by any works proposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The final design proposal has been reached to ensure improved facilities not only for the pub but also for the wider community to ensure that the facility creates a more attractive amenity for the area.

“The areas for intended development will not detract from the beauty of the area, nor cause damage to the historic fabric of the building.

“All the works will be finished to a high standard of quality and workmanship and will be in keeping with the current style of the public house and will blend in sympathetically to its surroundings.”

Planning officers have yet to determine the application.