Like father, like son

In celebration of Father’s Day this weekend, JET caught up with two of the family-run businesses in its network to hear what it’s really like working side-by-side as father and son.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We spoke to the teams behind Barriecars Ltd in Doncaster and Oasis Services in Hull to hear their reflections on legacy, loyalty and letting the next generation take the reins...

For Mick Engledow, Director of Barriecars Ltd, running a family business is more than tradition – it’s a legacy passed down through generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost 37 years since he inherited the site after the passing of his father, Mick now works proudly alongside his two sons, Wayne and Brett.

Mick Engledow (right) with his sons Wayne (middle) and Brett (left).

“Loyalty and shared values are what make a family business thrive,” says Mick.

The forecourt, which recently celebrated its 57th year, is a source of pride and continuity for the Engledow family.

As the fuel and forecourt industry continues to evolve, Mick takes comfort in the strength of his team: “Margins are tighter, tech is more advanced, and customers expect more than ever. But what’s kept us going is sticking together. We all pull in the same direction, and it makes a big difference knowing you’ve got each other’s backs.”

And the perfect Father’s Day gift?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Mick, it’s something you can’t buy: “Seeing my late father proud of the work we’ve built together. Knowing the business is in safe hands for the future. Maybe a quiet moment to reflect on how far we’ve come—and to look ahead. You can’t wrap that up, but that’s what means the most.”

Over at Oasis Services in Hull, Malcolm Blake and his son Oliver are the third generation to run the site, which has been in the family since the 1950s. For Malcolm, the key ingredient is trust:

“After all these years, I can trust Oliver and completely leave him to it,” he says. “It’s a big thing to just let go, so the fact I can do that is amazing, really. And commercially, it makes sense for him too. It’s his inheritance after all!”

While Malcolm is proud of the past, he also credits Oliver’s skills with keeping the business moving forward: “He’s calm and diplomatic like his mum. I’m more likely to say it as it is and won’t hold back. We’re different in that way—and it works well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Father’s Day sales there are looking bright. Mugs, ale gift packs, and Hallmark cards are among the items expected to do well and the shop will be decorated with bunting – all helping to drive sales in-store, according to Oliver Blake.

An electronic labelling system also allows them to create personalised promotional offers for calendar days like Father’s Day. He says the promotions have led to “huge uplift!”.

Taking the baton from his father, Oliver has overseen the growth of the site, which he now runs. Since taking over, he’s implemented four shop expansions, a carpark extension (with further expansion plans underway), a new roll-over car wash and with further updates planned. He leaves his own mark on a thriving local business with a bright future ahead.