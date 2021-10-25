Curtis Sidebottom, 26, and his brother Mason, 30, were both working as joiners under the wing of different bosses since they left Pudsey Grangefield School.

However, the death of their mum Tracey at the age of just 53 changed their outlook on life.

Speaking to the YEP, Curtis said he realised that life was "too short to make someone else's future".

"Why not start up on our own and make our own futures", Curtis said.

Together with his brother, the duo set out on creating CS Carpentry Projects Limited - a joinery business.

Headed up by Curtis and Mason, the business has been a rapid success in just 18 months and the pair now have 15 members of staff working for them - with plans to increase to a group of 20 by the end of 2021.

Half of the employees are former school friends of the brothers and the business has been a huge boost to the economy of the area.

The brothers currently have projects across ten live sites all over England ranging from new build projects to retail renovations.

Curtis told the YEP that he wanted to make his mum proud alongside his brother and was thrilled with the growth of their company.

He said: "We both started as being self employed.

"Then my mum passed away."

Tracey was just 53 years old and died from undetected heart disease, Curtis said.

She was much loved by the community of Pudsey and her death sent shockwaves across the close-knit area.

"It made me and Mason think, life is too short to make someone else's future.

"We started with a 600 window installation contract on a building in Bradford with just myself and Mason doing the labouring."

Just 18 months later, there are 15 people working on projects for the duo.

"We have five vehicles and a joinery workshop", Curtis explained.

"There are ten live sites at the minute all over the country."

Curtis said that lockdown was particularly tough for businesses.

"Everyone struggled during Covid but luckily our site never closed, which allowed us to get established."

The pair's efforts have been lauded by Pudsey residents after a series of successful projects.

They now aim to grow the business in the coming years.