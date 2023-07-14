Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Life inside Leeds' most expensive areas and exclusive villages to buy a home

Property experts in Leeds have spoken about the exclusivity factor of some of city’s most expensive neighbours, after they were named in a new list this month.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read

Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases figures showing the average sale prices variations across suburbs, towns and villages of England and Wales.

Its latest report shows the neighbourhoods in Leeds with the priciest homes, on average, in 2022. Collingham, Rigton and Harewood ranked first, with homes sold for an average of £600,000 last year.

Monroe Estate Agents in Boston Spa run operations in Collingham, Rigton and Harewood. Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post in a deep dive video interview on why these areas are so sought-after, director Jordan Yorath said it’s the rurality of these areas that is attractive to potential buyers – as well as the private schooling options.

Collingham, Rigton and Harewood are named among the most expensive places to buy a house in Leeds. Monroe Estate Agents, in Boston Spa, say it's the rurality of these areas that attracts potential buyers. Photo: National WorldCollingham, Rigton and Harewood are named among the most expensive places to buy a house in Leeds. Monroe Estate Agents, in Boston Spa, say it's the rurality of these areas that attracts potential buyers. Photo: National World
Jordan said: “We've had transactions in those locations over the last 12 months. They are very popular locations primarily because they're all semi rural or certainly on the periphery of urbanised areas, which gives people the chance to obviously escape into more rural settings, but equally access urban amenities.”

He added: “There's also good access from all of those locations into the private schools which are on the upper end of the market. As you can expect, that demographic tends to go with private schooling.

"But, equally, you also find in those locations, and north Rigton is a very good example, have outstanding primary school access as well. So families are choosing to find those locations, very often driven by children and their family lifestyle.”

Collingham and Rigton has a “more denser availability of property” compared to Harewood which has “far fewer properties”, said Jordan. This means the properties can fall over the £1m mark while properties in Harewood can vary in price.

Bramhope and Pool-in-Wharfedale were the next priciest areas with homes sold for an average of £505,000. Adel followed and homes were sold for an an average of £443,250 last year.

The director added: “Over the next six months will be it'd be an interesting period for the market. I've always said that the world keeps on turning about what happens with the economy.”

Find out more about why areas named the most expensive to buy homes are sought-after via the video.

