The 17 desired Leeds neighbourhoods where Lidl wants to build new supermarkets

Lidl plans to open hundreds more supermarkets across Britain - including 17 new shops in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 30th Apr 2024, 15:02 BST

The German discount chain, which is now the UK’s sixth biggest supermarket, is targeting thousands of new shoppers as it continues its expansion across the nation.

Lidl said it is looking for sites for new stores in a swathe of locations, including 17 desired neighbourhoods in Leeds. And the budget chain is offering more than £20,000 to people who help it secure new sites.

Here are the 17 Leeds neighbourhoods that Lidl wants to open shops in.

1. Beeston

2. Leeds city centre

3. Guiseley

4. Harehills

5. Headingley

6. Horsforth

