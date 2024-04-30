The German discount chain, which is now the UK’s sixth biggest supermarket, is targeting thousands of new shoppers as it continues its expansion across the nation.

Lidl said it is looking for sites for new stores in a swathe of locations, including 17 desired neighbourhoods in Leeds. And the budget chain is offering more than £20,000 to people who help it secure new sites.

Here are the 17 Leeds neighbourhoods that Lidl wants to open shops in.

Beeston

Leeds city centre

Guiseley

Harehills

Headingley

Horsforth