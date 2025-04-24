Tailor's Corner: Major gaming and betting company to open new office in refurbished Leeds city centre building
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
LeoVegas Group, which is part of MGM Resorts International, will move into the 5,000 sq ft space in Tailor's Corner, on Thirsk Row.
Bosses said the move represented an “important step” in strengthening its brands in the UK by “attracting top talent”.
The opening marks LeoVegas Group’s second UK office, with Leeds supporting its Newcastle HQ, which has been run by the company since 2018. A significant refurbishment in the building has transformed the space.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
Gethin Evans, Managing Director UK and Ireland at LeoVegas Group, said: “We’re looking forward to moving into our new Leeds office shortly.
“It’s an important step towards our key goal to continue building the strength of our hero brands in the UK, BetMGM and LeoVegas, by attracting top talent.
“Leeds will support our main office in Newcastle, which will continue to remain the UK heart of LeoVegas Group.”
LeoVegas Group has started its recruitment plans, with several roles already live, including a Senior UK Sports Director, Senior Finance Business Partner and Legal Counsel position.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.