Leeds woman revives tiny beloved 'Low-Cost' Pudsey shop in honour of owner who helped start career

Lucy Suddaby, 33, started her Lucy Locket Design business in September 2016 when her son Harry - who she described as her inspiration - started at school.

She originally worked at home for a year but bought her first shop at the end of 2017.

The tiny 90 square foot shop at 58 Lowtown - originally known as Low-Cost and run for more than 30 years by much-loved and well known owner Charles Taylor - became Lucy's new base.

Lucy has revived the Low-Cost shop

Her alterations and repairs service was extremely popular with Pudsey residents and she quickly outgrew the premises and moved further up the town street.

However, Lucy never sold the shop and instead rented it out.

After an opportunity came to reopen the shop, Lucy grabbed it with both hands and decided to recreate the original frontage and intentions of Mr Taylor - reviving the shop back to its former glory.

The shop - known as an 'Aladdin's Cave' by Pudsey residents - stocks everything from party supplies, pet items, stationery, household, seasonal supplies, elf on the shelf, DIY, to cleaning and so much more, all at low prices for residents.

Lucy Suddaby

Lucy hopes that her efforts to recreate the shop are a fitting tribute to Mr Taylor, who tragically passed away 18 months after he sold the shop to enable her career to flourish.

Speaking exclusively to the YEP, Lucy said: "[Mr Taylor] was super popular and very well known.

"The shop was his pride and joy, so this is kind of in his memory.

"I didn't know him personally but he helped me get my first business from my outgrown front room when he sold me that little place."

The shop before/after

The store was a foothold into the business world for Lucy, who originally started her dress alterations business from home.

She now employs three people and her business is flying, with orders from across the county.

She said: "Lucy lockets has picked up where we left off since we were allowed to reopen in April this year after all the lockdowns.

"Weddings and events started getting rebooked, as did holidays so our work load kind of increased immediately.

The shop has been described as an 'Aladdin's Cave'

"The business has been doing amazing and it is so nice to be in our big new shop at 26 lowtown which we have soon filled out.

"We have orders being sent to America and France this Christmas which I'm thrilled about!

"I'm really at home and doing what I love."

Lucy told the YEP it felt "perfect" to revive the business in Mr Taylor's honour.

"We kept the colour scheme for the sign and covered the old one up, it was too rotten to keep unfortunately, but it's red and yellow and painted the shop red to stand out with it being so tiny", Lucy explained.

"Everyone in Pudsey seems really happy about it, have wished me well and said they've missed the shop of all sorts.

"Mr Taylor's granddaughter has also wished me well with it.

"It's going great so far.

"We sell all sorts and have new stock every week and happily take requests,

"Everyone said if he didn't have it he would find it for you so I'm trying to keep up with that and do my best to follow in his foot steps and supply everyone with the best quality at low costs."

Lucy is now excited for the future.

She said: "My work force is growing and I have the best team behind me helping me run both shops.

"The support from Pudsey and the surrounding area has been amazing and both businesses are doing fabulous which is more than I could have ever hoped for.

"I'm so excited for the future and what's next for Lucy locket design and low-cost."