Leeds vet unveils new look practice amid growing demand

A Rothwell veterinary practice has unveiled its new look facilities today, after increased demand from pet owners left vets struggling for space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having outgrown the building’s previous configuration, the remodelled Beehive Vets on Commercial Street includes a brand new, fully equipped consultation room and a spacious new reception space with separate areas for dogs and cats.

The practice has also extended its opening hours to accommodate more appointments, with further plans to expand its team with the hire of a new vet and a new receptionist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s hoped that the increased space will allow the Beehive team to treat 35 more patients per week as well as making it easier for pet owners to secure appointments.

The Beehive Vet team

Esther Green, veterinary surgeon and co-owner of Beehive Vets said: “This is such an exciting time for the Beehive team as we officially open our revamped practice. We’ve been getting busier and busier over the last 12 months, and we were starting to see the limitations of our previous space.

“The new-look Beehive is much more user-friendly with a spacious new waiting room and reception area as well as an additional consultation room, meaning that we can not only treat more animals, but get them seen by our team even faster.

“Our new opening hours will also help to ease waiting times for our registered clients, giving them more availability and hopefully more flexibility for them and their pets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The refurbishment has also been great news for anxious pets Esther added.

A new consultation room which it's hoped will enable the team to treat 140 more pets per month

“We try to create the calmest possible environment for every pet we treat at Beehive, with measures like our separate cat and dog areas, our ISFM gold standard cat-friendly status, and our friendly, welcoming team. But we also understand that a visit to the vets can be a stressful experience for some animals.

“While the building work was taking place, we temporarily moved our reception desk outside to a gazebo in our car park and were also able to offer outdoor consultations for some of our more routine appointments.

“The feedback has been great, especially from pet owners with particularly nervous or even reactive animals. We’ve made the decision to continue to offer the option of outside consultations for those who want them, and we hope that this will continue to ease any anxiety for both pets and their owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to thank our clients and our team for their patience over the last couple of months while the work was taking place. We’re delighted to be able to welcome everyone to this new era of Beehive Vets.”