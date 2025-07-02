Leeds takeaway scoops outstanding takeaway of the year award

In a proud moment for the small village of Micklefield, Bengal Cottage has been awarded the prestigious Outstanding Takeaway of the Year at the Leeds Takeaway Awards. It’s a recognition of both exceptional food and community service.

Owned and run by two young local entrepreneurs, Mo & Jav, Bengal Cottage has been a staple of the village since 2019. Despite the many challenges thrown their way, from the COVID-19 pandemic to rising costs — the team has continued to thrive through hard work, innovation, and a strong connection to the community.

During the height of the pandemic, Bengal Cottage stepped up when it mattered mostly by handing out free meals and essential toiletries to local residents, especially as prices surged at nearby shops. Their efforts weren’t just about food; they were about standing by their community in difficult times. Always at the communities best interest.

What makes Bengal Cottage even more remarkable is its complete independence. The business operates without the help of Just Eat, Uber Eats, or other major delivery platforms. Solely relying instead on its loyal customer base and a strong online presence. In fact, the takeaway has become something of a TikTok sensation, with viral videos reaching millions of views and attracting food lovers from cities across the country.

This win is more than just a trophy it’s a testament to the power of grassroots business, community resilience, and modern day blood sweat and tears.

