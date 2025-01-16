Leeds student landlord recognised for top service in prestigious awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds-based student landlord has been celebrated for its exceptional tenant service, earning a nomination for the Best Managing Agent category in the Rate Your Landlord awards.

Pickard Properties, which has provided student accommodation in the city for over 50 years, was shortlisted for its dedication to offering high-quality homes and outstanding tenant support. The company owns and manages a range of properties, from traditional houses and flats to its award-winning Carlton Hill purpose-built student accommodation.

Organised by Unipol and Leeds University Union, the Rate Your Landlord awards spotlight the city’s best Unipol-accredited landlords. The accolade is particularly significant as it is voted for directly by students, reflecting their satisfaction with the properties and service provided.

Sarah Powell, Operations Director at Pickard Properties, said the recognition means a lot to the team. “It’s a fantastic endorsement of the high standards we set for both the quality of our homes and the support we provide to our tenants,” she said.

Pickard Properties' offices in Headingley

Pickard Properties takes pride in maintaining its properties to an exceptional standard while ensuring tenants receive responsive and approachable customer service. “Our team works hard to ensure our tenants enjoy the best possible living experience,” Powell added. “It’s wonderful to know that this has resonated with them. We’re proud to be part of an award scheme that values tenant satisfaction and promotes excellence in Leeds’ housing market.”

The winners of the Rate Your Landlord awards will be revealed on 21st January at a ceremony held at the Pyramid Theatre in Leeds University Union. The event will bring together nominees, students, representatives from Leeds City Council, and student unions to celebrate the city’s top-rated landlords.

For students, Rate Your Landlord is an essential tool during house-hunting, offering insights into landlords that meet Unipol’s Code of Standards. By earning this nomination, Pickard Properties has reaffirmed its role as a trusted name in Leeds' student housing scene, providing a blend of comfort, convenience, and community.