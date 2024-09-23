Leeds student accomodation shortlisted in national property awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds student accommodation scheme in the heart of the city has been recognised by prestigious industry awards and goes up against rivals from across the UK at an event being held at Wembley Stadium later this year.

Carlton Hill, which is a Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) development, led by the city's Pickard Properties, has been shortlisted in the national Property Week Student Accommodation of the Year Awards in the Private Halls of Residence category.

The awards ceremony will take place on 4th December at Wembley Stadium as part of the Student Accommodation Conference and Awards.

A £65 million development, Carlton Hill opened its doors for the 2023/24 academic year, adding 604 high-quality student beds to the heart of Leeds. The scheme, which replaced a previous 239-bed accommodation block, is designed to set a new benchmark for student living in the city, seamlessly blending sustainability, community, and student wellbeing.

left to right: Pickard Properties’ directors Miles Pickard, Catherine Coleman and Simon Pickard at Carlton Hill

Miles Pickard, Director at Pickard Properties, said: “We’re thrilled that Carlton Hill has been recognised for its commitment to enhancing the student experience in Leeds.

"This shortlisting reflects our dedication to creating a supportive and sustainable environment that prioritises the wellbeing of our student residents. We believe Carlton Hill represents the future of student accommodation, not just in Leeds but across the UK."

Carlton Hill’s innovative design focuses on promoting student wellbeing, offering larger-than-standard bedrooms and living areas, a well-equipped gym, and several landscaped ‘sky gardens’ and a roof terrace for relaxation and social interaction. The ground floor communal spaces and a large video wall further enhance the sense of community, providing students with a vibrant and inclusive environment.

The development is managed by Unipol, a student charity and operator, which leases and oversees Carlton Hill, ensuring on-site support and a range of social events, from Eurovision nights to cultural celebrations like Eid and Lunar New Year.

This proactive approach has resulted in Carlton Hill achieving an impressive 4.8 Google rating and a Net Promoter Score of 57 in its inaugural year—well above industry averages.

Sustainability is at the core of Carlton Hill, which is one of the most eco-friendly student accommodations in Leeds. The building's all-electric design, powered by PV panels and air source heat pumps, contributes to Leeds's 20-minute neighbourhood initiative and positions the development to meet future environmental standards.

The scheme also boasts an EPC A rating and significantly reduces carbon emissions both during construction and ongoing operations.

Miles added, “Carlton Hill also exemplifies our commitment to raising the bar for student living, supporting Leeds's ambition to be a leading education city. The project not only meets, but surpasses expectations for contemporary student accommodation, which we hope also makes it a worthy contender for a Student Accommodation of the Year Award.”