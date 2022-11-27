Fabrics for All in Armley was opened by Sarah Johnston in September 2017, after she sold her house in the North East and moved to Leeds to start the new venture. She slowly built up a regular base of customers who would come to her for advice, as well as new materials.

With the rising pressures of the cost of living crisis, Sarah has decided to close the doors of her shop for good today and will move back to the North East to pour her efforts into a new business venture.

Sarah told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Trading is just impossible at the minute, there’s too many things against us. The fabric prices have gone up, they’re not ridiculous but I think they’ll get ridiculous.

Sarah Johnston opened Fabrics For All in Armley five years ago

“I think when people are cutting back, unfortunately sewing is a treat and people are maybe not spending their money on it. If you’re choosing between heating and eating, it’s not a priority.

“We’ve had really good support. It’s been a hard slog to get myself known and it’s a shame to close now, but I’ve got lovely customers. Over the last three days they’ve brought flowers, cards, wine and chocolate.”

After announcing the news on Facebook, customers praised Sarah for her support. One customer said: “You will be so missed but thank you for all your fantastic service and advice. It's been invaluable. Hope you enjoy your next big adventure. Another added: “Such a shame but wish you all the best for the future.”

A textile artist by trade, Sarah will now launch an online business, Sarah Johnston Designs, where she will sell embroidery kits that she’s designed and produced. Her website is expected to be up-and-running in the new year.

“I see it as a positive move,” Sarah added. “It’s a new adventure.”