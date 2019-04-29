Leeds set for one of the UK’s best ‘employment boosts from Brexit’

Leeds has been forecast to beat London as one of the UK cities with the fastest employment growth after Brexit.

The city was named alongside Exeter, Oxford and Bournemouth as the cities set to fair best following the UK’s departure from the EU, with a prediction of a two per cent growth in employment opportunities.

The statistics are based on the affordability of locations combined with the opportunities that are present in each of the cities.

A survey of more than 1,000 UK business owners conducted by Instant Offices looked into their top priorities of for new opportunities and compiled its list based on the responses.

While London remains the focal point of the UK’s flexible workspace industry, growth outside of the capital has seen the number of enquiries and deals increase over the last few years.

The city saw a nine per cent increase in the supply of office space compared to Greater London at 12 per cent.

However it said that it was regional hubs like Manchester and Leeds, activity remains strongest.

At around £690 per desk in the capital compared to £261 in Leeds, UK cities are an attractive location for businesses looking to sample new markets.

While London is the EU’s premiere financial centre, the impact of withdrawal has led to widespread speculation around which cities have the potential to become a replacement.

According to a report by the University of Sheffield, Budapest, Frankfurt and Prague were seen as stand-outs.