Leeds service manager beats hundreds to take national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Keeley Daines, Service Manager at Vertu Jaguar Land Rover Leeds, picked up the Outstanding Achievement Award at the Vertu 2024 CEO Management Awards in recognition of her work in growing the dealership’s service department.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coveted awards celebrate individuals who excel in their roles while embodying Vertu’s core values, setting them apart as outstanding contributors within the company. Nominations are made by the CEO Committee and senior directors, ensuring only the most deserving colleagues are recognised. This is Keeley’s second time picking up a CEO Award, having previously won Service Manager of the Year in 2018.

Vertu Jaguar Land Rover Leeds is one of the largest service departments in the Vertu Motors Group, which has nearly 200 sites across the UK. Despite facing significant challenges during 2024, including a serious Jaguar and Land Rover parts supply problem that caused issues for owners and dealerships across the UK, Keeley masterminded and led one of the swiftest and most effective service department transformations in Vertu’s history. Under her leadership, Vertu Jaguar Land Rover Leeds Service has achieved remarkable results, including a profit nearly triple the original projection and drastically improving efficiency, all while colleagues reported being happier and more fulfilled in their roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon receiving her award, Keeley Daines said: “I’m incredibly proud to have received this award after such a busy and challenging year. It’s been a long journey, but the support and dedication of the team have made this turnaround possible. This award is just as much recognition for their hard work and commitment.”

Keeley Daines

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu, added: “Keeley’s commitment to excellence and her ability to consistently deliver exceptional results are a testament to her hard work and leadership. She embodies the core values that make our business successful, and I’m delighted to see her receive this well-deserved award.

“She will be the first to tell you that we still have work to do but I honestly can’t thank Keeley enough for her determination to maximise every opportunity and deliver the very best experience for customers and colleagues every day.

“Keeley is a valued member of the Vertu family and continues to inspire the very best in the people she works with.”