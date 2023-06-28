Sebastian Francis was catching up with old friend Jordan Myers over a drink at his home in the city, when the pair had the idea to launch a premium spirit business. It was not long before they found themselves on the other side of the world in Mexico, the home of tequila, turning their dreams into reality.

Now, they have taken the Leeds-born brand Hacien Tequila to Monaco for the world-renowned Formula 1 races, despite having only been in the alcohol business for 15 months. The entrepreneurs secured a deal as a sponsor of Amber Lounge, which has been described as one of the event’s most exclusive afterparty hosts for more than a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sebastian said: “We wanted to establish our market position and we knew we had to set our sights on a renowned event like this. We’ve always envisioned Hacien as a premium brand, so the prestige and reputation of Formula 1 was a match for us.”

Hacien Founders Sebastian Francis and Jordan Myers.

The tequila is made from blue weber agave, but is rare in that it also comes in flavoured versions, like pineapple. Jordan explained: “There are very few 100% agave tequila brands that are flavoured, but our flavoured bottles are a great way for those who say they don’t like tequila to rediscover its incredible flavour.”