Leeds restaurants: The best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in the city according to Tripadvisor reviews

Whether you’re craving a tasty chow mein or crispy spring rolls, there are plenty of Chinese restaurants and takeaways to choose from in Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:57 BST

These 13 establishments have been rated the best in the city, according to Tripadvisor reviews. Here’s what customers had to say about them.

Here are the best Chinese restaurants and takeaways according to Tripadvisor reviews

1. Best Chinese restaurants

Here are the best Chinese restaurants and takeaways according to Tripadvisor reviews Photo: National World

A customer at Sweet Basil Valley, Yeadon, said: "The food was delicious and the portions were huge, we totally over ordered. Nice friendly staff, would definitely recommend and return."

2. Sweet Basil Valley

A customer at Sweet Basil Valley, Yeadon, said: "The food was delicious and the portions were huge, we totally over ordered. Nice friendly staff, would definitely recommend and return." Photo: Google

A customer at Tattu, East Parade, said: "If you want fantastic Asian fusion food. In exquisite surroundings, with excellent service and a fine dining experience - then you must give it a visit. This is my new favourite restaurant."

3. Tattu

A customer at Tattu, East Parade, said: "If you want fantastic Asian fusion food. In exquisite surroundings, with excellent service and a fine dining experience - then you must give it a visit. This is my new favourite restaurant." Photo: Steve Riding

A customer at Mans Market, Wellington Street, said: "Fab bottomless brunch. Ample delicious food. Drinks kept flowing and great service. Music was spot in too. Will definitely return!"

4. Mans Market

A customer at Mans Market, Wellington Street, said: "Fab bottomless brunch. Ample delicious food. Drinks kept flowing and great service. Music was spot in too. Will definitely return!" Photo: Simon Hulme

