Plans for a new supermarket and new ultra-rapid EV chargers are amongst this week’s public notices in Leeds.

Every week, we sift through the latest planning applications submitted to Leeds City Council to bring you the most eye-catching, controversial, or significant proposals.

Whether you're a neighbour, a property watcher, or just curious about what's changing, here’s what’s in the pipeline this week.

Tesco is planning to open a new store in Leeds city centre. | Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

Cut & Craft - Queen Victoria Street - New Premises Licence

Submitted by: DNAYork Limited

The proposal: DNAYork Limited has applied to Leeds City Council for a premises licence in respect of premises to be known as Cut & Craft Pop Up, Kiosk 1, Victoria Quarter, Queen Victoria Street, Leeds, LS1 6BE

Why it matters: Popular Yorkshire-based steakhouse Cut & Craft has applied to for a licence for a pop-up kiosk open from 9am to 8pm Monday to Sunday. The licence also includes the sale of alcohol.

What happens next: Anyone with comments on the licensing application should contact [email protected] no later than November 3, 2025.

EV charging facilities - Land at City West Business Park, The Boulevard, Leeds

Submitted by: Overcliff Ltd (25/05122/FU)

The proposal: Electric vehicle charging facility (Sui Generis) and provision of open storage (Use Class B8) with associated means of access, substations, car parking, landscaping and associated works

Why it matters: The application is to provide 24 ultra-rapid electric vehicle chargers at City West Business Park in Holbeck.

What happens next: The application is under consultation by the planning committee. Comments can be submitted until November 5, 2025.

New Tesco store - 13-14 Kirkgate Leeds

Submitted by: Tesco PLC (25/05344/FU)

The proposal: Replacement door to side; installation of ground-mounted cooling plant to the side and A/C units to the roof.

Why it matters: Tesco PLC has submitted an application outlining plans for a new supermarket on 13-14 Kirkgate in Leeds City Centre.

What happens next: A decision is expected by November 25, 2025. Comments can be submitted until October 31.

How to have your say

Members of the public can comment on or object to planning applications. You can search for and view full documents for these and other local applications via Public Notice Portal or Leeds City Council ’s planning website .

Have we missed an application near you? Got strong views on a local development? Let us know in the comments below or email [email protected].