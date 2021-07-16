Leeds PRYZM survey finds 94% of young people plan to visit nightclubs after Freedom Day

Research by nightclub group Rekom UK, which operates PRYZM Leeds, found that 94 per cent of 18 to 30-year-olds plan to head back to late night leisure venues once they reopen.

Of these, more than a fifth (20.74 per cent) will return as soon as possible, and more than half will return within a month of opening.

More than one in five of those surveyed have never been clubbing due to being under 18 when the pandemic first shut clubs in March 2020.

PRYZM Leeds general manager Gavin McQueen pictured inside the venue ahead of reopening (Photo: Getty Images)

The general manager of PRYZM Leeds, Gavin McQueen, said young people have been hit hard by Covid restrictions while at university or entering the job market.

He added: “Young people have spoken; it’s clear that there is huge demand for clubs to reopen so that they can get back to enjoying themselves after all this time.

"This is reflected in our ticket sales, as we have sold out many of our nights and have laid on extra events to cope with demand."

More than half of all respondents (51.2 per cent) said they will feel comfortable going to a club that operates in line with government guidance.

And 94 per cent of those surveyed said they would adhere to government guidelines and measures if the implementation of these ensured the reopening of and continued opening of nightclubs.

It comes after Rekom UK confirmed it will not be asking for vaccine passports at its doors when it reopens venues, despite the Government advising to do.

Peter Marks, chief executive of the firm, said he was “thrilled” to be able to reopen on Monday “at full capacity and without any requirement for a negative Covid test, something we believe would create a barrier to both customer enjoyment and getting the industry back on its feet”.

He said reopened nightclubs will operate as pubs are currently running.

Gavin added: “The report shows that consumers are keen to take a responsible approach and will take Covid-19 safety precautions into consideration when planning a night out – such as booking in advance which will enable venues with Track and Trace requirements.

"This shows more than ever that nightclubs can open both safely and responsibly in the current climate and we are delighted to receive the go-ahead from UK government.”

The report found that 84 per cent of young planned to spend money locally in preparation for going out, with respondents anticipating an average spend of £65.49.

Gavin said: “There’s no doubt that the reopening of Leeds’ late-night leisure sector will give a much needed boost to the local economy in terms of revenue and job creation."