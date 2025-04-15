Leeds primary school given funding boost thanks to Taylor Wimpey donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has made a contribution towards Manston Primary School’s fundraising efforts for a brand-new multi-use games area.

The funds donated have been added to the school’s fundraising efforts for the refurbishment of their multi-use games area. The project will include major works such as resurfacing of the area and new drainage systems.

James Clay, Headteacher at Manston Primary School said: “We are thrilled to be receiving this donation from Taylor Wimpey towards our brand-new multi-use games area.

“Ensuring we have up-to-date facilities for our pupils is hugely important, as is ensuring that our children’s learning is enhanced with outdoor learning and exercise. This is a huge project for us, and we’re really grateful for Taylor Wimpey’s contribution.”

Taking shape: The new multi use games area at Manston Primary School

Jo Ainsley, Managing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire said: “We are thrilled to be able to support Manston Primary School in their fundraising efforts.

“At Taylor Wimpey, we’re passionate about supporting the communities that surround our developments and we hope that the children at Manston Primary will thoroughly enjoy their brand-new multi-use games area once works are complete.”

Located close to Manston Primary School is Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire’s Morwick Springs development, a collection of one, two, three and four bedroom homes suiting a variety of homebuyers.

