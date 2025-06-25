Leeds’ population is projected to soar to nearly 900,000 over the next decade, new figures have revealed.

The data, published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), shows the city growing by eight per cent between 2022 and 2033.

It would take the population from 820,802 to 886,763, which is an addition of more than 65,000 new residents over 10 years.

The figures cement Leeds’ status as one of the fastest growing cities in the UK and a prime destination for work in the north.

According to the ONS, the eight per cent rise puts Leeds above many other large cities, including neighbouring areas in Yorkshire.

Bradford, the region’s second-largest city, is projected to grow by just 3.1 per cent over the same period - from 553,044 to 570,100.

Sheffield is slightly ahead of Leeds with a projected growth of 9.3 per cent, but is expected to remain smaller overall. Even Wakefield, which is forecast to grow by 9.1 per cent, will stay far behind in size.

The City of London has topped the chart in percentage terms with a projected growth of 48.6 per cent, but the actual impact is not as dramatic. It will equate to a growth of only 5,500 people - from 11,457 to 17,023 - which is a fraction compared to Leeds.

Leeds’ expected growth comes as several other northern cities are also expanding quickly. Manchester is projected to grow by 11 per cent, adding more than 62,000 people to reach 629,326.

Liverpool is also expected to grow taking its population to 544,336, a growth of 9.8 per cent. Salford is projected to lead the northern cities in percentage terms, with a surge of 15.2 per cent.