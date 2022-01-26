The four-time Paralympic gold medalist will work with the brand to create new cheese-filled recipes and promote a balanced diet.

Launched in 2016, Eatlean offers healthier choices for cheese with significantly fewer calories, lower fat and higher protein than standard cheddar.

Kadeena, a keen cook at home, was won Celebrity Masterchef in 2021 and regularly demonstrates her skills in the kitchen across her social media channels.

She joined Eatlean at the National Running Show in Birmingham on Saturday January 22, where she took to the stand to discuss her sporting and culinary successes.

Kadeena told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I always align myself with brands I would actually use and brands that I believe in their ethos.

"Eatlean is about being healthy and having a balanced lifestyle, but still being able to have the pleasures of cheese - which I absolutely love - while being healthy.

“As an athlete who is body-conscious and working on power, having something protein-based but low fat is perfect.

“That balance is key and something I want to showcase to the younger generation, because I think the pressures these days within society are really tough."

Kadeena, who was awarded an OBE in the 2022 New Year’s Honours List, said food and athletic performance are deeply intertwined.

She added: “My body is my tool, you need to fuel your body correctly to get the performance you want.

“It's about managing that relationship and making sure I’m giving my body the best fuel, not stuff that will hinder my performance, but also having enjoyment in life.

"I want to enjoy my sport and do what I love and not feel I can’t have that one moment of glory.

“It’s all about balance and I work on an 80/20 basis.”

Eatlean Founder George Heler said: “We’re delighted to announce Kadeena as our first Eatlean ambassador.

"Already a loyal Eatleaner, she personifies everything we’re about and is the perfect ambassador.

"Kadeena’s rigorous training schedule requires a nutritious, protein-rich diet and we’re proud that Eatlean supports her in achieving her goals as an athlete.”