Leeds Olympic Icon Nicola Adams tops poll of inspirational speakers

A new poll has revealed the top UK speakers who can help reinvigorate the workplace with a renewed focus on PRIDE, inclusion, and diversity.

The list includes Olympic icons Nicola Adams and Kate Richardson-Walsh, former pro-swimmer turned TV presenter Mark Foster, and Matt Lindley, one of the UK’s first openly gay RAF pilots.

The survey, compiled by Champions Speakers, Britain’s leading speakers agency, is based on feedback from audiences across the country.

The timing of the poll couldn’t be more relevant, coinciding with Pride Month, which takes place every June.

This annual celebration serves as a reminder for businesses to pause and reflect on their commitment to creating work environments where all employees feel valued and included.

Booking a keynote speaker from Champions Speakers is a unique way to energise your workforce and spark discussions on improving the culture within an organization. Too often, diversity and inclusion are addressed superficially, but genuine progress requires fostering an environment where people can express their authentic selves—without fear of judgment or exclusion.

A truly inclusive workplace is one where employees feel safe to speak up, share ideas, and make the game-changing suggestions that can transform a business. This is especially important as the theme for this year’s Pride focuses on activism and social change, providing an opportunity for organizations to create meaningful conversations around these topics.

The Ongoing Need for Change

However, research shows that there is still a long way to go. According to Stonewall, a leading LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, 12% of employees report being fired because of their LGBTQ+ identity. Nearly a third of respondents feel they cannot be themselves at work, and more than half (53%) have faced discrimination, including verbal or physical abuse, or exclusion.

These statistics highlight the urgent need for businesses to step up their efforts in creating inclusive and supportive environments for all employees, regardless of their background, identity, or orientation.

Insights from Champions Speakers’ Founder

Jack Hayes, founder and director of Champions Speakers, has worked with countless organisations to help them build more inclusive workplaces. He emphasises the power of positive action to inspire employees to speak up and offer ideas that could lead to business growth. “Booking an inspirational speaker can leave a lasting impression, offering deep insights and compelling stories of real-life struggles and triumphs,” says Hayes.

“Whether from political leaders, sporting champions, or tech innovators, our speakers can spark internal discussions and inspire your team to take action.”

The Top 20 Speakers to Inspire Change

After receiving extensive feedback from hundreds of events, Champions Speakers has compiled a list of the top 20 experts in diversity and inclusion who can inspire change in your workplace. These speakers include:

Nicola Adams – First British boxer to defend an Olympic title in 92 years Kate Richardson-Walsh – Olympic Hockey gold medallist Mark Foster – Former professional swimmer for Great Britain Matt Lindley – One of the first openly gay RAF pilots Gok Wan MBE – Presenter of How to Look Good Naked Jonathan Lovitz – One of Business Equality Magazine’s ‘40 LGBTQ Leaders Under 40’ Jake & Hannah Graff – Film industry and military transgender experts Charlie Martin – First professional transgender motorsport driver Gina Battye – Psychological safety consultant and author of How to Beat the Biscuit Tin Blues Paris Lees – First trans columnist at Vogue Will Young – First-ever winner of Pop Idol Gareth Thomas – Former rugby player and UK’s most influential gay person David Hull-Watters – National diversity award-winner and author of Never Blend In Martin Stark – Founding CEO of World Gay Boxing Championships Yasmin Benoit – Leading black British model and aromantic activist Bobbi Pickard – First openly transgender person at BP Jude Guaitamacchi – Founder & CEO, Trans+ Solidarity Alliance Urooj Arshad – Leading Muslim LGBTQ+ rights advocate Micah Eames – Former strategist at Accenture and TED speaker on "How to Come Out at Work" Keegan Hirst – First British professional Rugby League player to publicly come out as gay

These individuals represent a wide range of experiences and expertise, each one offering a unique perspective on how to foster diversity and inclusion in both personal and professional spaces.