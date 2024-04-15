Leeds office relocation for expanding property consultancy firm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The move comes as a result of major business growth across the region just two years after EDGE opened its first Leeds office in January 2022, and coincides with a raft of senior staff appointments.

The latest additions to the team include Mathew Ingall-Tombs as associate director, Andrew Hope-Robertson as clerk of works, as well as Laura Grainger and Gordon Parkinson as senior project managers.

The new 3,000 sq ft space is located at 14 Foundry Street, within the historic Marshall’s Mill and Round Foundry complex in Leeds’ distinctive and emerging South Bank area, and will be home to the growing team’s 27 professionals.

The expansion enables EDGE to build on its established client base in the region, working with key clients including the University of Leeds, Leeds Beckett University, the University of York, Leeds Bradford Airport, Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Luminate Education Group, Hargreaves Land and Harworth Developments.

Dale Rodgers, regional director at EDGE, said: “We have continued to grow across all five of our offices over the past 12 months, and this expansion and relocation of our Leeds office represents the significant progress we have made in the region.

"It demonstrates the growth, depth and professionalism of our Leeds team, focusing on a diverse client base in both the public and private sectors, mirroring the EDGE national strategy.

“EDGE provides a holistic consultancy service which includes cost and project management, building surveying and our growing advisory professional services. The momentum we have in the region continues to attract the best people, including Mathew, Andrew, Laura and Gordon. We also remain committed to being an active part of the local communities that we work in, and we are proud to be supporting local charities CATCH and Leeds Hospitals Charity.”

This further expansion of services in Leeds represents the latest step in EDGE’s growth strategy, with the business providing regional and national service across 5 locations including Sheffield, Nottingham, Birmingham and London through a team of 120 professionals.

The letting was managed by agents Creative Space Management and Knight Frank. Paul Taylor, Creative Space Management, said: “The regeneration of the Marshall’s Mill and Round Foundry estate continues to be a success story in Leeds.

"EDGE has secured their future here for the next five years, tripling their office space requirements. This is a significant moment of growth for them and a mark of confidence for the wider development cementing its reputation as a key location for business in the city.”