Leeds nursery named in region’s Top 20

Partou Ladybirds Day Nursery and Pre-school in Leeds has received an award after being rated one of the top 20 nurseries in Yorkshire and Humber by leading reviews site daynurseries.co.uk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accolade is based entirely on reviews from families with Partou Ladybirds receiving a maximum score of 10 out of 10.

Located in Church Side with close links to Methley Primary School, the setting welcomes children up to the age of five from across the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grade II listed building provides an impressive indoor learning environment that stimulates children’s creativity including a sensory room for babies filled with sparkling lights and colours.

Partou Ladybirds in Methley has been rated one of the Top 20 nurseries in Yorkshire and Humber

Its exciting outdoor exploration area features a mini-woodland, adventure playground and allotment.

Leanne Cox, Partou Ladybirds Nursery Manager, said: "We are thrilled to win a Top 20 Award.

“I am proud to lead a team of dedicated professionals who deliver learning activities planned around each child’s individual needs and interests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our relationships with the families are critically important to us. Being rated in the region’s top 20 nurseries because of their positive reviews is really satisfying.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “This is excellent news.

“Leanne manages a fantastic, highly qualified team in a wonderful setting where children are encouraged to go on adventures every day.

“I congratulate them on their outstanding achievement.”