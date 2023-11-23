Leeds markets: New pop-up Christmas market coming to the Reginald Centre in Chapeltown
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Reginald Centre in Chapeltown will host traders specialising in sustainable products, in what’s hoped will become a monthly event. The ‘eco-entrepreneurs’ and local businesses will sell their goods and services outside the centre.
Coinciding with the Chapeltown Winter Festival and Christmas lights switch-on, the first market will take place from 3pm-6.30pm on Friday (November 24).
As well as the traders, will be there will be vegan Caribbean food stalls and all the festivities of the Chapeltown Winter Festival, including Santa’s grotto, arts and crafts, face painting, henna design and more activities.
The market is being organised by Nubain Noire, a not-for-profit organisation that works to support BAME businesses, which hopes to run the event on the third Saturday of every month from spring 2024.
The organisation’s founder, Dionne Edwards, said: “I came up with the idea after carrying out initial consultation drawn from independent traders throughout West Yorkshire and nearby communities in Leeds.
"I came to the conclusion that there was a clearly a need and demand for a net-zero, sustainable market that would greatly contribute to reducing the carbon footprint – especially within the inner-city community of Chapeltown whereby traffic congestion is high.
"Advocating for an eco-consciousness lifestyle should be at the forethought of everyone’s mind to encourage people to contribute to lowering their own carbon emission and help save the planet.”
Nubain Noire is also gearing up for its Christmas and Pre-Kwanzza market, taking place at Kirkgate Market on Saturday December 16. There will be an array of festive food and craft stalls alongside a children’s Christmas craft area.