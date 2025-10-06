Leeds marketing agency strengthens team with new hires and rising talent

L-R Jasper Elliott, junior digital designer; Sam Ward, senior account executive; Natalia Okrój, account executive

Leeds-based strategic marketing agency, Fantastic, is growing its team as it continues to invest in the next generation of marketing talent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two new team members have joined the agency this month, while apprentice Sam Ward has secured a full-time role, marking another step in Fantastic’s ongoing commitment to developing emerging talent across its creative, digital and client services teams.

Sam has been appointed as senior account executive following the completion of his multi-channel marketing apprenticeship. Over the past year, Sam, has supported director of strategy and insight, Gary Pattison, on Fantastic’s flagship INSIGHT business strategy programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining the team on year-long placements are Jasper Elliott, a junior digital designer from the University of Leeds, where he studies Graphic and Communication Design, and Natalia Okrój, an account executive currently completing her Marketing Management degree at Leeds Beckett University.

The latest appointments build on a strong track record of nurturing future talent. Emelia Lowis continues to work part-time at the agency, alongside her final year of study, while long-serving team members financial controller Holly Hobson, and digital marketing manager Dom Senior, both began their careers at Fantastic as students and have since progressed into senior roles.

Fantastic has also provided short-term placements for five students this year offering hands-on experience and insight into agency life for young people exploring careers in marketing.

Speaking about the new hires, Fantastic’s managing director, Sally Willis, said: “Welcoming Jasper and Natalia into the team and bringing Sam on board on a permanent basis, is a big boost to our commitment to supporting young talent at the start of their marketing careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud of the many Fantastic career success stories that began as placements and apprenticeships. Nurturing young talent and helping people rise through the ranks has always been part of our culture, and we see real value in investing in the next generation of marketeers.”

After a record-breaking 2024, Fantastic is aiming even higher this year, targeting £2.2million revenue for 2025.

The full-service agency works with national and international clients including STADA Thornton & Ross, British Weightlifting, Trojan Group, Schades Group and Skopes Menswear.